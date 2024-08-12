 Skip to main content
Micah Parsons sparks speculation with post about Olympics

August 12, 2024
by Grey Papke
Micah Parsons looking down

Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons launched some speculation late Sunday with a social media post about temporarily giving up football for the Olympics.

Parsons wrote Sunday that he plans to take a break from football after the 2027 season in order to focus on the Olympics. Presumably, Parsons was being tongue-in-cheek, as he suggested in a separate post that he really wanted to somehow get to the 2028 games in Los Angeles.

Flag football will be coming to the Olympics for the first time in 2028, so that might be up Parsons’ alley. He may find, just as DK Metcalf did, that even for a high-level pro athlete, becoming an Olympian can be much easier said than done.

Parsons has established himself as one of the NFL’s best pass-rushers, with 40.5 sacks in his first three NFL seasons. It might be best for him to stick to his day job.

