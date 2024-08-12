Micah Parsons sparks speculation with post about Olympics

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons launched some speculation late Sunday with a social media post about temporarily giving up football for the Olympics.

Parsons wrote Sunday that he plans to take a break from football after the 2027 season in order to focus on the Olympics. Presumably, Parsons was being tongue-in-cheek, as he suggested in a separate post that he really wanted to somehow get to the 2028 games in Los Angeles.

I need to find a way to get in the Olympics by 2028! What events yall think I can do?? Need ideas!! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) August 12, 2024

After 2027 ima take a break from football to prepare for the Olympics ! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) August 12, 2024

Flag football will be coming to the Olympics for the first time in 2028, so that might be up Parsons’ alley. He may find, just as DK Metcalf did, that even for a high-level pro athlete, becoming an Olympian can be much easier said than done.

Parsons has established himself as one of the NFL’s best pass-rushers, with 40.5 sacks in his first three NFL seasons. It might be best for him to stick to his day job.