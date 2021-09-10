NFL referee Terry Killens caught making up penalty on hot mic?

NFL official Terry Killens had an embarrassing moment during Thursday night’s season-opening game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During the second quarter of the game, Bucs center Ryan Jensen was called for taunting, while Carlos Watkins was called for unnecessary roughness. The penalties offset, which gave the Bucs first-and-10 at the Dallas 24. They ended up scoring a touchdown on the possession.

When Killens went to speak with referee Ed Hochuli, the crew chief, Killens left his mic on. The audio was broadcast over the stadium.

“Let’s just say …” Killens was heard saying.

Was Killens about to make something up? Were they trying to come up with a way to call something to penalize the fight between the men, while making sure the penalties offset? We don’t know, but that seems plausible.

Killens, 47, is a former NFL linebacker. He has been an umpire in the NFL since 2019.