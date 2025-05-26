Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

NFL responds to Joe Burrow’s schedule complaint

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Bengals QB Joe Burrow on the sideline
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The NFL has offered a surprising response to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s public complaints about the team’s 2025 schedule.

Burrow publicly vented his frustration with some aspects of the Bengals’ schedule last week. He was disappointed that the Bengals did not get an international game, but was particularly frustrated that the team’s divisional road game against the Baltimore Ravens is in primetime for the fourth consecutive year.

In response, NFL scheduling VP Mike North admitted that Burrow’s complaints are justified.

“It’s fair. It’s not a one-or-two years sort of a league where you fix every problem every other year or every two years,” North told Geoff Hobson of the Bengals’ official website. “Once you start getting to the same thing three years in a row, four, or five years in a row, whether it’s a short week Thursday on the road or opening on the road. When trends like that emerge, we probably have to adjust at some point.

“It just ended up as we got down the stretch here, that this was our best schedule, and fully acknowledging that, I’m sure the Bengals fans are a little surprised and probably a little disappointed.”

North did note that the Bengals are getting a game on Thanksgiving out of the deal, and dropped a pretty big hint that the complaint will be addressed in years to come.

Burrow spends ample time thinking about the schedule, and his complaints were quite detailed. The fact that the league’s head of scheduling is essentially admitting he has a point is proof of that.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!