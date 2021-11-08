NFL to review Mac Jones play that Panthers called ‘dirty’

Some Carolina Panthers players accused Mac Jones of committing a dirty play after he fumbled the ball on Sunday, and the NFL will review the act to determine if that was the case.

Jones was strip-sacked in the first quarter of the New England Patriots’ 24-6 win. Several Panthers players went to chase the loose ball after the fumble. Jones, still on the ground, appeared to grab and hold the ankle of defensive lineman Brian Burns as Burns went to pursue the loose ball. No flag was thrown on the play.

mac jones intentionally hurting brian burns pic.twitter.com/DXuSU55csm — The Charlotte Sports Despair (@SportsDespair) November 7, 2021

Panthers linebacker Haason Reddick called Jones’ actions “dirty” and urged the NFL to take action. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, league officials will look into the play and could fine Jones.

The NFL will review #Patriots QB Mac Jones grabbing Brian Burns' ankle Sunday as part of its normal process, I'm told. Jones faces a possible fine, but nothing more than that. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 8, 2021

While Jones may have committed a penalty, calling the play “dirty” seems like a bit of a stretch. It didn’t look like he intentionally tried to twist Burns’ ankle. Jones was just trying to prevent Burns from jumping on the loose ball, though you could argue that the way the rookie went about it was dangerous.

This is the second time in a month that a Patriots player has been accused of playing dirty.