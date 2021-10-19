 Skip to main content
Randy Gregory accuses David Andrews of ‘dirty’ play

October 18, 2021
by Larry Brown

David Andrews dives at Randy Gregory

Randy Gregory accused New England Patriots center David Andrews of committing a “dirty play” against him on Sunday.

Gregory’s Dallas Cowboys defeated Andrews’ Patriots 35-29 in overtime in Week 6. At one point in the game, the Patriots ran an inside handoff from the shotgun formation. Just as Gregory was tackling running back Damien Harris, Andrews dove in and nailed Gregory, who was on the ground (top video).

Gregory called the play “dirty,” according to the Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken. The defensive lineman thought the hit crossed the line and felt that New England became dirty because they were struggling.

Gregory had a big game against the Pats. He had two sacks and forced a fumble on his big hit on Mac Jones in the second quarter.

Andrews seemed pretty bummed after the game. He was the only Patriots lineman who didn’t allow a pressure.

