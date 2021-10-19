Randy Gregory accuses David Andrews of ‘dirty’ play

Randy Gregory accused New England Patriots center David Andrews of committing a “dirty play” against him on Sunday.

Gregory’s Dallas Cowboys defeated Andrews’ Patriots 35-29 in overtime in Week 6. At one point in the game, the Patriots ran an inside handoff from the shotgun formation. Just as Gregory was tackling running back Damien Harris, Andrews dove in and nailed Gregory, who was on the ground (top video).

Patriots C David Andrews crashed into DE Randy Gregory on other play, but that wasn’t the hit to which Gregory took exception. It actually occurred here. Clear downward blow to head/neck area while Gregory in vulnerable position. He was evaluated on sideline but finished game. https://t.co/d81JaLeUzw pic.twitter.com/r0EsowlHmx — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 18, 2021

Gregory called the play “dirty,” according to the Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken. The defensive lineman thought the hit crossed the line and felt that New England became dirty because they were struggling.

Gregory had a big game against the Pats. He had two sacks and forced a fumble on his big hit on Mac Jones in the second quarter.

RT IF YOU LOVE RANDY GREGORY (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/TL9QqKJfuK — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) October 17, 2021

Andrews seemed pretty bummed after the game. He was the only Patriots lineman who didn’t allow a pressure.