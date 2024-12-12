NFL rookie WR stuns fans with revelation about his diet

Carolina Panthers rookie Xavier Legette left fans and NFL peers alike stunned with a recent admission about his diet.

On Tuesday, Legette appeared on the “St. Brown Podcast” hosted by the NFL brother tandem of Equanimeous and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Equanimeous asked Legette to share his “hottest food take.” Even though the question, by nature, called for an uncommon answer, the two brothers were baffled when Legette admitted to his unique meat cravings.

“I eat raccoons,” Legette told the St. Browns. “Like a raccoon that you see in the trash. … I hunt it, I kill it. I skin ’em, cook ’em. Eat ’em. All of that.”

Panthers rookie WR Xavier Legette EATS RACOONS. The funniest player in the NFL 🤣pic.twitter.com/ARmp56ei1O — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 11, 2024

Both St. Brown brothers looked baffled when they realized what Legette meant. The way Equanimeous’ went from a smiling face to a furrowed brow at around the 20-second mark of the video said it all. Legette added that he last ate raccoon during Thanksgiving.

It’s not the first time the Panthers rookie has gone viral on social media for a video related to food. Legette amused fans last month when he reviewed German sausages during the Panthers’ Munich game against the New York Giants.

Xavier Legette tries German food 😂 One of the funniest videos you will watch all week.pic.twitter.com/bd36ExmfTB — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 10, 2024

Legette grew up in Mullins, S.C. and stayed home to play college football at South Carolina. He holds the unofficial title of being the most “country” player on the current Panthers roster. His penchant for hunting, skinning, and eating raccoons probably doesn’t hurt his title.