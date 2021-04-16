 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, April 16, 2021

These two proposed NFL rule changes are likely to be adopted

April 16, 2021
by Grey Papke

Roger Goodell

NFL owners will vote on a series of proposed rule changes next week, and two of them appear to have a good chance of passing.

One significant rule change likely to pass is one that will allow for greater communication between referees and officials in New York, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. This would allow the officiating department in New York to advise on-field officials using video replay and provide help to correct a number of calls, including penalty enforcement. Pelissero added that the rule change has “strong support” among the league’s coaches.

The second rule that appears to have significant support is one that will ease restrictions on which positions are allowed to wear certain jersey numbers, which has also gained “strong support” among teams.

Pelissero notes that the proposal to allow teams to attempt a 4th-and-15 play instead of an onside kick is unlikely to be adopted.

The new communication rule for officials likely brings about the most significant change here. It’s not quite the same as the sky judge proposals of the past, but it seems likely to help referees going forward, and hopefully cut down on blatant missed calls.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus