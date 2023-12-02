NFL makes decision on fines for Cowboys’ Salvation Army celebration

The NFL has made a decision on discipline for the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day Salvation Army kettle celebrations, and it is a surprising one.

The league will not hand down any discipline to Cowboys players after they pulled turkey legs out of the kettle in a blowout win over Washington, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The NFL issued no fines for the #Cowboys’ Salvation Army kettle-hopping, turkey leg-eating celebrations in their Thanksgiving blowout of Washington, I’m told. Happy holidays, everyone. pic.twitter.com/EP611Bjo1Q — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 2, 2023

This is something of a surprise, as the Cowboys have been hit with fines in the past for taking part in celebrations with the red kettle. The big difference here may be that the kettle was not necessarily being used as a prop as it has been in the past. Precedent suggests that simply jumping in the kettle is not a fineable offense.

The Cowboys probably would have been fine with it if they had been fined. They won the game in question 45-10, and are on a run of six wins in their last seven games.