NFL hands down fines for Cowboys’ Salvation Army celebration

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott did not get away with his red kettle celebration in last Sunday’s win against the Indianapolis Colts.

Elliott and Dak Prescott staged another Salvation Army celebration in the blowout win over the Colts, but the NFL was not in a charitable mood. Not only was Elliott fined $13,261 for the celebration, but Prescott received the same fine for taking part.

Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott were fined over $26,000 for this TD celebration last weekpic.twitter.com/ZBmMddsN5Q — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 10, 2022

The fine is no surprise. The Cowboys have made it a habit of using the kettle as a prop when it comes out for the holiday season, and while Elliott avoided a fine the first time he did it, he has been fined every time since, as he once predicted he would be. Prescott getting fined might seem harsh, but since he took part in using the kettle as a prop, he gets dinged as well.

Is jerry Jones still covering the fines for this celebration? Elliott and Prescott might hope so at this point.