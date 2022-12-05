 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, December 5, 2022

NFL announces Sunday Night Football flex for Week 15

December 5, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read
Josh McDaniels in Raiders gear

Aug 4, 2022; Canton, Ohio, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels reacts during the Pro Football Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With the end of the NFL season getting closer, schedule flexes are coming quickly and regularly, with the league announcing changes on Monday for Week 15.

Week 15’s originally scheduled Sunday Night Football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots has been flexed out by NBC and will be replaced with the game between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders.

On paper, Josh McDaniels’ first game against the Patriots certainly looked good at the start of the season. With the Raiders at 5-7 and the Patriots at 6-6, however, it looks a lot less appealing, and a potentially decisive NFC East battle was always going to be preferred.

The replacement game comes as a bit of a surprise considering initial speculation had it being played on Saturday. Ultimately, a big-market matchup is precisely the sort of game NBC would want at that stage of the season.

Article Tags

Sunday Night Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus