NFL teams reportedly want Titans punished over COVID outbreak

The NFL and NFL Players Association have been investigating what led to a coronavirus outbreak with the Tennessee Titans, and it sounds like a legitimate possibility that the team will be penalized in some way.

The NFL says its probe has focused on what led to the COVID-19 outbreak and how to prevent it going forward. That is the priority, but the league is also looking into whether or not the Titans knowingly violated health and safety protocols. According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, there is a belief that the Titans will face “serious consequences” based on what is already known about the situation.

There is evidence that the Titans did not comply with the COVID-19 safety protocols, which were agreed upon by the NFL and NFLPA prior to the season. Two general managers who spoke with La Canfora called for the NFL to come down hard on Tennessee.

“They weren’t following the rules. They had an outbreak that kept growing and it forced how many other teams to move around and adjust? We weren’t even affected by it and I’m pis-ed off,” one GM said. “I couldn’t believe what I heard Tuesday night and neither could my owner.”

Another GM said all of the calls and memos from the league have been a waste of everyone’s time if the Titans aren’t “crushed” for what they did.

The Titans held a workout outside their facility even though they knew they weren’t supposed to. It’s unclear what other rules they may have violated or what the punishment could be for doing so.