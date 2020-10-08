Report: Titans held in-person workout despite warning from NFL

The Tennessee Titans are being investigated by the NFL and NFL Players Association for holding an unauthorized player workout last week, and there has been some question about whether or not they knew they were violating coronavirus protocols. It sounds like the NFL made that clear following Tennessee’s positive COVID-19 tests.

Several Titans players got together for a workout on Sept. 29, which was the day after their team facility closed due to coronavirus cases. The NFL issued a memo to teams on Oct. 1 informing them that a failure to follow coronavirus protocols could result in fines, loss of draft picks, or other serious sanctions. That memo came after Titans players held their workout, but it was not the first time they were informed.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports that both the Titans and Minnesota Vikings, who hosted Tennessee the weekend before the COVID-19 cases started popping up, were told on Sept. 29 that their facilities were closed and that no in-person workouts would be allowed — including ones away from the facility.

4. As to the Sept. 30 player workout: Titans and Vikings were both told Sept. 29 that facilities were closed and there could be no in-person activity, either at facility or away from it. Whether/how that info was communicated by team to players is part of investigation. (more) — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) October 8, 2020

Based on that, it sounds like the Oct. 1 memo was more of a reminder than anything. If the Titans blatantly defied the protocols, the NFL may be more inclined to come down hard on them.

One scenario has been discussed that would almost certainly infuriate the Titans. That is still being viewed as a last resort.