#pounditThursday, August 26, 2021

NFL wants to increase COVID testing for vaccinated players to weekly

August 26, 2021
by Larry Brown

Vaccinated NFL players currently receive several benefits that do not apply to unvaccinated individuals. One such benefit is that they are only tested for COVID-19 every two weeks, compared to daily testing for unvaccinated players. However, that could change if the NFL gets its way.

On a conference call Thursday, the NFL’s general counsel said that they have proposed weekly testing of vaccinated players to the players’ union.

The increase in testing would be in relation to the increase in positive tests from the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Here is the data for positive COVID-19 cases among NFL personnel from August 1-21.

The Tennessee Titans have nine members of their franchise in COVID-19 protocol (not all for positive tests). Seven of them are players and two are coaches. The “cluster” of positive COVID tests has prompted some concerns around the league about their policies entering the season.

