NFL wants to push out Raiders owner Mark Davis?

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis hinted this week that he is not pleased with the NFL over the Jon Gruden situation. That is likely an indication that he believes the league wanted to force Gruden out. Is Davis concerned that he could be next?

According to NFL reporter Jason Cole, there are people around Davis who believe the league is trying to force him to sell the Raiders. That has led to Davis becoming paranoid.

Plenty of people around Raiders owner Mark Davis believe that the NFL is trying to find a way to get rid of him … and they have told Davis that. — Jason Cole (@JasonCole62) October 14, 2021

I didn’t say they were. I said people around him think that. Those people think the NFL thinks he’s not competent. A lot of paranoia right now. — Jason Cole (@JasonCole62) October 14, 2021

The NFL has not handed out any disciplinary action related to the Gruden emails. Yet, despite that, Davis told a reporter this week that any questions about the emails should be directed toward the league because “they have all the answers.” That makes it seem like Davis believes the NFL railroaded his former head coach.

Is Davis worried about the NFL doing the same to him? Apparently some people believe that.

Davis has run the day-to-day operations of the Raiders since his father, Al, died in 2011. Al is a Hall of Famer and one of the most respected figures in NFL history.

There are a few theories about how or why the Gruden emails leaked. There are also likely a lot of people around the NFL who are concerned that their private communications could somehow leak. It’s possible that Davis is worried this is only the tip of the iceberg.