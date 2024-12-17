NFL announces Week 17 flex for ‘Sunday Night Football’

The Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns have been two of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season, and they are losing a primetime game as a result.

On Tuesday, the NFL announced that the Week 17 game between the Dolphins and Browns has been flexed out of “Sunday Night Football.” The Washington Commanders will now host the Atlanta Falcons in NBC’s primetime slot on Sunday night, while the Miami-Cleveland game has been moved to the afternoon.

You can see the full revised schedule for Week 17:

New week 17 scheduling times: pic.twitter.com/i0s0YdY1eA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2024

The Browns and Dolphins were expected to be playoff contenders this season. You could argue that both teams had their seasons derailed by quarterback injuries, though Deshaun Watson had been playing poorly before he suffered his torn Achilles in Week 7. Miami has also been inconsistent at best since Tua Tagovailoa returned from a four-game absence for his latest concussion.

Cleveland is 3-11 and eliminated from postseason contention. The Dolphins are 6-8 and clinging to a tiny sliver of hope.

On the flip side, Washington and Atlanta have exceeded expectations in 2024. Jayden Daniels has been an instant star for the 9-5 Commanders. The Kirk Cousins-led Falcons are 7-7 and just one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for first place in the NFC South.

The Week 17 flex should give “Sunday Night Football” fans a much more enticing product.