NFL will not change taunting rules despite backlash

The NFL’s increased emphasis on penalizing taunting has been a huge source of frustration for both players and fans this season, but the league has no plans to change its approach.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post reported on Wednesday that the NFL feels the enforcement of taunting penalties has “gone as planned” through the first two weeks of the regular season. The competition committee is not expected to intervene, and the NFL expects players to adjust accordingly.

There were eight taunting calls in Week 2. The overwhelming majority felt they were unnecessary. The NFL Players Association agreed and issued a statement on the matter.

For those who aren't a fan of the new taunting rule, we aren't either.

Players will simply have to adjust, but the question is whether they should have to. There’s a difference between playing with enthusiasm and crossing the line. It seems like the league is categorizing everything as the latter. If you saw some of the taunting penalties from Sunday (video here), you would probably agree that something needs to change. For now, it will not.