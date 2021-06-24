NFL world reacts on Twitter to big throwback uniform news

The NFL has finally decided to allow teams to wear alternate helmets with their throwback uniforms, and it would be an understatement to say fans are excited about the big news.

The NFL sent a memo to teams on Thursday informing them that they will be able to utilize alternate helmets with their uniforms beginning in the 2022 season. Teams will be permitted to use the helmets for alternate, throwback or Color Rush uniforms.

The league had previously banned the use of alternate helmets for safety reasons. Officials felt that allowing alternate helmets would lead to more helmets not fitting properly. The new policy calls for teams to have a set of alternate helmets for every player on the roster and to ensure that the helmets are the same make, model and size as the player’s primary helmet.

NFL fans had overwhelmingly positive reactions to the news, with many wondering what took the league so long. Now that alternate helmets are allowed, several teams can return to using their wildly popular throwback uniforms. You can see some examples below:

This is actually going to happen. So clean. (via e.swaps on IG) pic.twitter.com/6VouLQiKiL — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) June 24, 2021

Some teams, like the New England Patriots, have not used throwback uniforms for years. That is because it would make no sense to wear throwback uniforms without the helmet graphics that go along with them. Those red Patriots uniforms and many others will likely be back in 2022, and the NFL community is ecstatic.

2022 – Can't come soon enough. pic.twitter.com/MVLy8MsHve — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 24, 2021

HUGE NEWS. #Seahawks have to do this now. The NFL has informed teams that they will be allowed to use alternate-color helmets again, starting in 2022 👀 pic.twitter.com/I6jjwS8jmk — Sports ON Tap Seattle (@SONTSeattle) June 24, 2021

NFL allows alternate helmets pic.twitter.com/BqTnPJytAu — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) June 24, 2021

NFL alternate helmets are back, babyyyyy — Phil Murphy (@Phil_Sports) June 24, 2021

With all the money teams stand to make selling throwback merchandise, it’s baffling that the NFL took this long to come up with a solution. Better late than never.