Report: NFLPA has three key priorities in safety talks with NFL

The NFLPA and NFL are still sorting out protocols prior to the 2020 NFL season, but the players’ union has three key priorities it’s reportedly seeking.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the NFLPA wants no preseason, a month-long acclimation process, and daily testing for players as part of any 2020 safety protocols.

Despite player criticisms of gameday protocols and jersey swaps, the NFLPA has three priorities above all: Securing daily testing, no preseason games, month-plus-long acclimation. One source believes preseason games remain in exchange for something else. Could get clarity soon — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 9, 2020

Interestingly, the players seem unhappy with some of the rules the NFLPA has previously accepted. Richard Sherman had some criticism of one new policy that the NFLPA has already agreed to.

The union’s request for daily testing is a reasonable one. As for the preseason issue, that’s currently a spot of conflict with the league that hasn’t been solved yet.