pixel 1
header
Thursday, July 9, 2020

Report: NFLPA has three key priorities in safety talks with NFL

July 9, 2020
by Grey Papke

Roger Goodell

The NFLPA and NFL are still sorting out protocols prior to the 2020 NFL season, but the players’ union has three key priorities it’s reportedly seeking.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the NFLPA wants no preseason, a month-long acclimation process, and daily testing for players as part of any 2020 safety protocols.

Interestingly, the players seem unhappy with some of the rules the NFLPA has previously accepted. Richard Sherman had some criticism of one new policy that the NFLPA has already agreed to.

The union’s request for daily testing is a reasonable one. As for the preseason issue, that’s currently a spot of conflict with the league that hasn’t been solved yet.

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus