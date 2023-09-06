Nick Bosa becomes highest-paid defensive player in NFL history

San Francisco 49ers fans can finally exhale.

The 49ers and Nick Bosa resolved their contract dispute by reaching agreement on a new deal.

The contract is for $170 million over five years, with $122.5 million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The contract makes Bosa the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

Bosa had been holding out throughout training camp in hopes of a deal. The Niners maintained confidence that a deal would be reached; it was just a matter of agreeing to terms.

Bosa was seeking to become the highest-paid defensive player in the league. Prior to his deal being agreed to, it was Aaron Donald who held that honor at $31.7 million per year. Bosa is set to average $34 million per year.

Bosa is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. He had 51 tackles, a league-leading 18.5 sacks and 48 quarterback hits last season.

The Niners expect to have Bosa available for their Week 1 game on Sunday in Pittsburgh.