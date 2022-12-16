Sketchy Nick Bosa roughing the passer penalty call costs 49ers

The latest weak roughing the passer penalty call cost the San Francisco 49ers.

The Seattle Seahawks had a 3rd-and-8 at their 27 down 21-3 in the third quarter of their Week 15 “Thursday Night Football” game against the Niners. Geno Smith threw a pick-six that likely would have sealed the game. But the San Francisco touchdown was wiped out by a roughing the passer penalty on Nick Bosa.

Here is a look at the play:

What did Bosa do wrong there? He violated the rule by falling on Smith with his bodyweight. In plain language, he landed on Smith too hard.

We saw a similar roughing the passer penalty called on Sunday night in the Chargers-Dolphins game in Week 14.

The penalty call gave the Seahawks a first-and-10 at their 42. They ended up kicking a field goal on the possession to make it 21-6.

Had the NFL’s roughing the passer penalties not been so ridiculous, San Francisco would have been up 28-3.