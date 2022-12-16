Sketchy Nick Bosa roughing the passer penalty call costs 49ers
The latest weak roughing the passer penalty call cost the San Francisco 49ers.
The Seattle Seahawks had a 3rd-and-8 at their 27 down 21-3 in the third quarter of their Week 15 “Thursday Night Football” game against the Niners. Geno Smith threw a pick-six that likely would have sealed the game. But the San Francisco touchdown was wiped out by a roughing the passer penalty on Nick Bosa.
Here is a look at the play:
“Roughing the passer” pic.twitter.com/ajuTH3pq4U
— PFF (@PFF) December 16, 2022
What did Bosa do wrong there? He violated the rule by falling on Smith with his bodyweight. In plain language, he landed on Smith too hard.
We saw a similar roughing the passer penalty called on Sunday night in the Chargers-Dolphins game in Week 14.
The penalty call gave the Seahawks a first-and-10 at their 42. They ended up kicking a field goal on the possession to make it 21-6.
Had the NFL’s roughing the passer penalties not been so ridiculous, San Francisco would have been up 28-3.