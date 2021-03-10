Nick Chubb responds to allegation he got paid $180,000 at Georgia

Nick Chubb responded on Twitter Monday to an allegation that he received $180,000 to return to Georgia for his senior season in 2017.

Chubb called the allegation “fake news” and said he would have turned pro if he needed money.

If i needed money i would have went pro #fakenews — Nick Chubb (@NickChubb21) March 8, 2021

The allegation came from what Valdosta High School football coach Rush Propst supposedly said on a recording. Propst allegedly said that Chubb was given three $60,000 payments to return to Georgia for his senior year. Propst also alleged that Georgia and Alabama were paying players thousands of dollars.

Propst allegedly made the comments to Valdosta Touchdown Club director Michael Nelson. Propst is accused of using Touchdown Club funds improperly and is now under investigation over allegations made by Nelson in a deposition as part of a wrongful termination lawsuit brought on by a former Valdosta coach.

Chubb rushed for 4,769 yards and 44 touchdowns in his Georgia career and was known for making some incredible runs like this one.

Chubb was a second-round pick by the Browns in 2018 and has made two Pro Bowls in three seasons.