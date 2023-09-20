Nick Chubb could need multiple surgeries on his knee?

The Nick Chubb situation could be going from bad to worse.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported this week that the injured Cleveland Browns running back Chubb may potentially require two surgeries on his left knee — one within the next seven-to-10 days and another one several weeks after. Anderson does note though that it is “preliminary talk” that has not yet advanced past the stage of “initial discussions.”

The four-time Pro Bowler Chubb just saw his 2023 season come to a brutal end when he suffered a gruesome knee injury on “Monday Night Football” (video here). To make matters worse, this marks the second time that Chubb has had a major injury to his left knee (having suffered three torn ligaments, a dislocated knee, and cartilage damage while playing for the University of Georgia in 2015).

The possibility of multiple surgeries to address this latest injury naturally leads many to wonder whether Chubb will even be able to continue his NFL career. Soon to turn 28 years old with five heavy-workload seasons already under his belt, Chubb now faces a very lengthy road to recovery.