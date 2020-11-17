 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, November 16, 2020

Nick Foles carted off with injury after being slammed down on tackle

November 16, 2020
by Larry Brown

Nick Foles carted off

Nick Foles was carted off the field after suffering an apparent injury in the final minute of the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.

Foles was slammed to the turf while throwing an incompletion on a first down play with his team down 19-13 with 44 seconds left.

Foles was down in apparent pain and ended up being taken off on a stretcher.

Foles struggled in the game and went 15/26 for 106 yards and an interception. It was his worst performance of the season. Tyler Bray entered the game in Foles’ place as Mitch Trubisky was inactive due to a shoulder injury.

The Bears have now lost four in a row since their 5-1 start. The team may become Trubisky’s again if he gets cleared from his shoulder injury and Foles has to miss time.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus