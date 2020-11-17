Nick Foles carted off with injury after being slammed down on tackle

Nick Foles was carted off the field after suffering an apparent injury in the final minute of the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.

Foles was slammed to the turf while throwing an incompletion on a first down play with his team down 19-13 with 44 seconds left.

#Bears QB: Foles takes a nasty hit. Still on the field, obviously in pain. pic.twitter.com/6WNh8NxkcB — Lawrence Owen NFL (@Colts_Law) November 17, 2020

Foles was down in apparent pain and ended up being taken off on a stretcher.

Foles struggled in the game and went 15/26 for 106 yards and an interception. It was his worst performance of the season. Tyler Bray entered the game in Foles’ place as Mitch Trubisky was inactive due to a shoulder injury.

The Bears have now lost four in a row since their 5-1 start. The team may become Trubisky’s again if he gets cleared from his shoulder injury and Foles has to miss time.