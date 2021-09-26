Nick Foles captured on video saying Bears’ offense not working?

The Chicago Bears had an embarrassing defeat at Cleveland on Sunday. They lost 26-6 to the Browns and struggled to do anything offensively. Nick Foles seemed to mention that while on the sidelines.

Foles is the Bears’ No. 3 quarterback, behind Justin Fields and Andy Dalton on the depth chart. Foles hasn’t seen any playing time this season, but he saw enough on Sunday to know that whatever the Bears had drawn up wasn’t working.

This video clip appears to show Foles saying something along the lines of “Matt’s offense just isn’t working.”

If that’s what he said, Foles was talking about Bears head coach Matt Nagy. And he wouldn’t be wrong.

The Bears could not move the ball against Cleveland. They had just 47 yards and six first downs in the game. Fields was sacked nine times for 67 yards.

And Bears fans thought Dalton was bad? This was hideous.