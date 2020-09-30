 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, September 30, 2020

Kyle Shanahan rules out Nick Mullens winning 49ers QB job

September 30, 2020
by Grey Papke

Jimmy Garoppolo

Nick Mullens was very impressive filling in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo, but it does not sound like there’s anything the backup can do to get the job permanently.

Coach Kyle Shanahan was asked Wednesday if there was any way Mullens could permanently earn the starting job in Garoppolo’s absence, and the answer was pretty clear.

Mullens went an impressive 25/36 for the Niners in their Week 3 win, throwing for 343 yards and a touchdown. However, he was playing a bad team in the New York Giants, and does not have a tremendous track record as a starter.

Garoppolo has not given the 49ers any reason to move away from him. In the game and a half before his ankle injury, he had completed 67.3 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and no turnovers. There may be some questions lingering about whether he’s elite, but he did lead the Niners to the NFC title last season.

There was a time when Mullens was rumored to be pushing him for the starting job, but that’s no longer on the table.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus