Nick Sirianni hints at possible staff role for Frank Reich

Frank Reich will not be unemployed for very long, at least based on comments made by Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni on Thursday.

Reich was fired as Indianapolis Colts coach on Monday with the team sitting at 3-5-1. However, he is still regarded as one of the game’s sharper offensive minds. Sirianni made that clear in his answer when asked if he had considered adding Reich to his staff in Philadelphia.

“Yeah, we’ll see how that goes. I don’t know yet,” Sirianni said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “That’s not something that’s been — that happened, when, Monday? And my focus has been completely on Washington. So, again, you know how I feel about Frank. I’m always going to use him as a consultant, whether he’s in the building or he’s not in the building. But, I haven’t even really thought about that, to be quite honest with you. We’re really just focused on today to get ready for Washington.”

Reich was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator prior to landing the Colts job, and he won a Super Bowl with the team. Obviously there remains a great deal of fondness toward him there.

The Eagles do not really need the help. They are 8-0 and quarterback Jalen Hurts is in the midst of a breakout campaign. Still, they would not say no to Reich’s expertise if he wants to help out.