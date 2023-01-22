Nick Sirianni drops F-bomb on referee during 2-point attempt

Nick Sirianni got heated with an official during his Philadelphia Eagles’ 38-7 NFC Divisional Round playoff win over the New York Giants on Saturday.

Sirianni’s Eagles had just scored on a Jalen Hurts run with 43 seconds left in the half to make it 27-0. Immediately, Sirianni began signaling that his Eagles wanted to go for 2.

The Eagles lined up and shifted their formation a few times. Their intent was clear: they were trying to trick the Giants into committing a penalty so that the conversion attempt would start at the 1-yard line, which they likely would have attempted.

The Giants didn’t bite on any of the Eagles’ tricks, so Sirianni called a timeout, using the team’s second of the half. The Eagles ended up kicking an extra point.

Before kicking the extra point, FOX showed Sirianni bickering with an official. The Eagles coach could be heard dropping an F-bomb.

“I know what the f— I’m doing,” Sirianni said. “And I’m allowed to be down here.”

You can watch below but beware of the profanity.

Sirianni knew what he was doing.

He had two timeouts left with only 43 seconds remaining in the half. Why not see if they could get the Giants to jump in order to create a favorable 2-point situation?