Nick Sirianni had perfect message for Eagles after Week 18 win

Nick Sirianni had a perfect message for his Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The Eagles beat the New York Giants 22-16 to clinch the top spot in the NFC. The Eagles are 14-3 and will have a bye.

Though clinching the NFC East and top spot in the NFC was nice, Sirianni reminded his players that those were nice accomplishments but not the team’s ultimate goal.

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert told NFL Media’s James Palmer what Sirianni’s message was to the team.

“Congratulations. The shirt and the hat are cool. But we want a lot more. Enjoy it today, then get ready to go to work for the real season,” Sirianni told his players, according to Goedert.

That’s what you want. Now is not the time to celebrate so long as your goal is to win the Super Bowl, which is what the goal should be for a team that goes 14-3 and clinches the top seed. The good news is that quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has dealt with a shoulder injury, will have another week to rest.