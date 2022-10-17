Nick Sirianni’s wife had great response to Eagles fans booing her husband

Nick Sirianni is in his second season with the Philadelphia Eagles, and is just now endearing himself to the team’s fans. But it was a bit of a rocky road for him to get to this point.

The Eagles got off to a 1-3 start and were 2-5 early on in his first year. That followed a preseason where they went 0-2-1. In the second preseason game, the Eagles lost 35-0 to the Patriots, which apparently was a cause for some panic among the fans.

Towards the end of Philly’s 26-17 victory over the Cowboys on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 6, NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth related a story Sirianni had told them. The story indicates how quickly Sirianni’s wife Brett understood Eagles fans.

“He was telling us the story of the preseason game in which they were down 28-0 to the Pats in about the second quarter in his first year,” Collinsworth said of Sirianni. “And he went home, and he was like ‘can you believe they were booing us — 28-0 and it’s preseason?’ His wife was like, ‘what did you give them to cheer about?’ It didn’t take her long to fit right in.”

She was right on.

In that game, the Eagles didn’t give their fans anything to cheer about. And Philadelphia fans don’t care whether it’s the preseason or regular season either.

This year, the Eagles are 6-0 and the only remaining unbeaten team in the NFL. Sirianni has given the fans plenty to cheer about now.