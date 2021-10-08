Odell Beckham and Baker Mayfield have unique way of improving chemistry

The Cleveland Browns have not seen the best of Odell Beckham since acquiring him from the New York Giants. Some critics would argue that’s because he and quarterback Baker Mayfield have never looked to be on the same page.

Mayfield and Beckham are definitely working on it. In fact, according to Beckham, they’re trying to strengthen their connection by playing the “Call of Duty” video game together weekly.

“We watch the film. I talk to him after the game. I talk to him Monday, after meetings. I play (Call of) Duty with him on Tuesday,” Beckham said, via Dan Labbe of cleveland.com. “Talk all the time.”

“Call of Duty” is a popular game, especially among athletes. In fact, it’s even inadvertently helped break NFL transaction news before.

Beckham has caught only seven touchdown passes since joining the Browns in 2019. If a video game can help him and Mayfield improve that total, they might as well make it a regular thing.

