Odell Beckham responds to report about contract demands

March 18, 2023
by Grey Papke
Odell Beckham Jr. in a blue jersey

Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) reacts before a NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. responded to rumors about his contract demands as he tries to find a new team.

Beckham disputed claims that he is seeking $20 million per year on the open market. However, he also added that it would take more than $4 million to get a deal done.

It is not clear where the $4 million figure came from, but it might suggest that this is the best offer Beckham has received thus far. The rumored $20 million number came about in a report last week.

One lingering question is what Beckham would actually accept. He will not get $20 million, especially in a wide receiver market that has not really taken off so far since free agency opened. What we do not know is what his baseline demand might be, and that is a tricky question as he is coming off an ACL injury.

Beckham may not have an offer he likes yet, but he has certainly attracted a fair amount of interest. He seems willing to wait out the market until he gets what he wants.

