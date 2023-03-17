Report: Odell Beckham Jr. drawing interest from notable AFC team

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to have multiple suitors, and the star wide receiver could be waiting for one particular situation to play out before he makes his decision.

The New York Jets are one of the teams that have interest in Beckham, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports.

The other New York team, the New York Jets interested and staying in touch with his side, per source. https://t.co/A6AcT0YhCE — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 17, 2023

The Jets, of course, are working to finalize a trade with the Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers. OBJ was on the supposed wish list that Rodgers gave to the Jets. While the four-time MVP was irate over the wish list report, he admitted on “The Pat McAfee Show” this week that he would want to play with Beckham and said any quarterback would be crazy not to.

The Jets were not one of the three teams that are said to have the most interest in Beckham, but it would hardly be a surprise if OBJ wanted to team up with Rodgers.