 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, March 17, 2023

Report: Odell Beckham Jr. drawing interest from notable AFC team

March 17, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Odell Beckham on the field for warmups

Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to have multiple suitors, and the star wide receiver could be waiting for one particular situation to play out before he makes his decision.

The New York Jets are one of the teams that have interest in Beckham, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports.

The Jets, of course, are working to finalize a trade with the Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers. OBJ was on the supposed wish list that Rodgers gave to the Jets. While the four-time MVP was irate over the wish list report, he admitted on “The Pat McAfee Show” this week that he would want to play with Beckham and said any quarterback would be crazy not to.

The Jets were not one of the three teams that are said to have the most interest in Beckham, but it would hardly be a surprise if OBJ wanted to team up with Rodgers.

Article Tags

New York JetsOdell BeckhamOdell Beckham Jr.
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus