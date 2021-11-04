Odell Beckham Jr may have one team in mind if he leaves Browns

Odell Beckham Jr appears to have one foot out the door in Cleveland, and the Browns cannot trade him now that the official deadline passed on Tuesday. If Beckham is released and given the opportunity to choose his next team, he may have one specific destination in mind.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington said on Thursday that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be the team to watch if Beckham leaves Cleveland. The reporter said Brady and OBJ have “long aspired to play alongside one another.”

.@JeffDarlington says keep an eye out for OBJ to Tampa Bay should he get released 👀 "I have never heard of another QB that Odell Beckham Jr. respects, and has aspired to play with, [more] than Tom Brady." pic.twitter.com/QZcyGaoc3R — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 4, 2021

Darlington floated the same idea after the Bucs won the Super Bowl last year. He said Brady and Beckham want to play together at some point and have discussed making it happen. The Buccaneers are loaded at wide receiver with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, but Brown has been battling a foot injury. If the Browns release Beckham and the former Pro Bowler is willing to sign for cheap, Bruce Arians might be inclined to find a spot for him.

The New England Patriots reportedly pursued Beckham when Brady was still in New England. Brady and Beckham have even had some interactions on social media that sparked rumors of them teaming up. We certainly wouldn’t rule it out.

Photo: Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. returns to MetLife Stadium for the first time since he was traded by the New York Giants. The New York Jets lose to the Cleveland Browns, 23-3, in NFL Week 2 on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in East Rutherford. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com, North Jersey Record via Imagn Content Services, LLC