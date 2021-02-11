Tom Brady and this star receiver reportedly want to play together

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be loaded on offense next season if they simply bring back most of their key players, but is there a chance they could add another star receiver in the coming months? Tom Brady probably wouldn’t be opposed to it.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington said on Thursday’s edition of “Get Up!” that Brady and Odell Beckham Jr. “would like to play together at some point.” He noted that Brady did not pitch Bucs general manager Jason Licht on the idea, but he and Beckham have gotten friendly over the years.

“I say this because I could see going into this offseason with Odell being in a situation where it feels like, perhaps, he is more expendable to the Browns than he was last year,” Darlington said. “Perhaps Jason Licht would take the call. But to all of these points, I’m also told they do really like where they stand with Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Antonio Brown if they can bring him back. If something changes, though, that is the one I would be watching.”

The Bucs would probably only have room for Beckham if they do not re-sign Brown. Since Brady is the one who wanted Brown in Tampa Bay in the first place, many believe he will be back next season. Brady has taken Brown under his wing since the two were briefly teammates with the New England Patriots. Brown even lived with Brady at his Florida home for a while after the Bucs first signed the seven-time Pro Bowler.

There have been rumors that the Browns could trade Beckham since almost the moment they acquired him. Now that they made a nice postseason run after he went down with an injury, they may feel they don’t need him.

The Patriots reportedly pursued Beckham when Brady was still in New England. Brady and Beckham have even had some interactions on social media that sparked rumors of them teaming up. We wouldn’t rule out the Bucs making a run at OBJ this spring.

