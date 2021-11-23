Odell Beckham Jr. planning creative move with Rams salary

Odell Beckham Jr. is only on a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams, but he is doing his best to make the most of it.

The star receiver announced in a tweet Monday that he will be receiving his salary from the Rams in Bitcoin. The move is part of a partnership between Beckham and mobile payment service Cash App. He will also be giving away a total of $1 million in Bitcoin to fans pursuant to the partnership.

Beckham is making $750,000 in base salary from the Rams this season with an additional $500,000 signing bonus. His contract with the team also contains another $3 million in incentives.

We previously learned that Beckham’s contract played a part in his ending up with the Rams instead of another top NFC team. With this latest move, it looks like the three-time Pro Bowler will be trying to maximize every penny of that contract.

Photo: Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers former player Odell Beckham, Jr. in attendance before the College Football Playoff national championship game against the Clemson Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports