#pounditMonday, November 22, 2021

Odell Beckham Jr. planning creative move with Rams salary

November 22, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Odell Beckham Jr at the LSU game

Odell Beckham Jr. is only on a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams, but he is doing his best to make the most of it.

The star receiver announced in a tweet Monday that he will be receiving his salary from the Rams in Bitcoin. The move is part of a partnership between Beckham and mobile payment service Cash App. He will also be giving away a total of $1 million in Bitcoin to fans pursuant to the partnership.

Beckham is making $750,000 in base salary from the Rams this season with an additional $500,000 signing bonus. His contract with the team also contains another $3 million in incentives.

We previously learned that Beckham’s contract played a part in his ending up with the Rams instead of another top NFC team. With this latest move, it looks like the three-time Pro Bowler will be trying to maximize every penny of that contract.

Photo: Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers former player Odell Beckham, Jr. in attendance before the College Football Playoff national championship game against the Clemson Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

