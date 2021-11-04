Report: Odell Beckham Jr drawing interest from teams

Odell Beckham Jr and the Cleveland Browns might be headed for a divorce, and it would appear there are other teams that are interested in signing the star wide receiver if he becomes available.

Beckham was excused from practice on Thursday for the second straight day. The decision for him to stay away has reportedly been made by the team. According to USA Today’s Josina Anderson, rival teams have been monitoring the situation. However, Anderson notes that Beckham is still willing to play for the Browns.

A number of teams are sniffing around Odell Beckham's Jr's status with the Cleveland #Browns, per multiple sources. At the same time it's my understanding that Beckham Jr. is waiting and willing to return to the facility and rejoin the team upon notification, per league source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 4, 2021

If Beckham is frustrated, he has not said so publicly. The tension between him and the Browns appeared to come to a boil this week after Beckham’s father, Odell Beckham Sr., called out Baker Mayfield on social media. You can see the screenshots of the posts here.

The Browns probably tried to trade Beckham before Tuesday’s deadline but found no suitors. However, plenty of teams could be interested in signing him at a discounted rate if Cleveland releases him.

Beckham has just 17 catches in six games this season. Mayfield was asked on Wednesday about Beckham Sr.’s social media activity. The quarterback offered a frustrated response.

Photo: Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. returns to MetLife Stadium for the first time since he was traded by the New York Giants. The New York Jets lose to the Cleveland Browns, 23-3, in NFL Week 2 on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in East Rutherford. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com, North Jersey Record via Imagn Content Services, LLC