Baker Mayfield offers frustrated response to Odell Beckham situation

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield faced inevitable questions about his relationship with Odell Beckham Jr. and comments made by the wide receiver’s father. It was pretty obvious that Mayfield was not happy with the situation.

Mayfield admitted that a private conversation with Beckham would “go a long way,” but that he would “put his ego aside” and work with Beckham if and when he returns. Mayfield also bemoaned the fact that the team had to deal with another distraction.

#Browns Baker Mayfield, when asked if he'd accept an apology from Odell Beckham Jr. "I think any sort of conversation would go a long way.'' — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 3, 2021

#Browns Baker Mayfield said of Odell Beckham Jr. "if he's back, we'll work through it. I can put my ego aside.'' — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 3, 2021

#Browns Baker Mayfield lamented 'we're having to multitask instead of being able to focus on winning.' — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 3, 2021

Beckham was targeted only once in Sunday’s loss, prompting Beckham Sr. to publicly accuse Mayfield of freezing out his son. That has clearly caused some unnecessary drama and may actually spell the end of Beckham’s time in Cleveland.

Mayfield and Beckham have never seemed to be on the same page in Cleveland, despite their best efforts. Mayfield seems fed up at this point, at least with the noise. It may be best for the franchise if both sides simply move on.

Photo: Aug 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is shown on the sideline during their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports