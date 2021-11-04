Odell Beckham Jr appears to be finished with Browns

Odell Beckham Jr was excused from practice on Thursday for the second consecutive day, and it is fair to wonder if the star receiver will ever play for the Cleveland Browns again.

The Browns told Beckham to stay home again on Thursday, according to multiple reports. After he was excused on Wednesday, Michael Silver of NFL.com reported that Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told players that Beckham is essentially no longer part of the team.

Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially not on the team right now and that the WR has been told to stay at home. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) November 3, 2021

Stefanski was asked about that report, and he did not deny it.

Kevin Stefanski on report he told the #Browns OBJ isn't part of the team right now: "I would just tell you today he's excused, and we'll see where this goes." — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) November 3, 2021

Things could change, but as of now it would appear Beckham is done playing for the Browns. While he has not expressed any frustration publicly, others seem to be taking care of that for him. His father, Odell Beckham Sr., shared a video on social media this week that highlights instances where OBJ was open and Baker Mayfield did not get him the ball. Beckham Sr. also seemingly agreed with a commenter who said Mayfield “genuinely doesn’t wanna give Odell the ball.” You can see the screenshots here.

Beckham has just 17 catches in six games this season. Mayfield was asked on Wednesday about Beckham Sr.’s social media activity. The quarterback offered a frustrated response.

Beckham has never really seemed like a great fit with Mayfield. Some were surprised that he wasn’t traded prior to Tuesday’s deadline, but that probably has more to do with his value being so low. It’s possible he and the Browns are working toward some sort of buyout agreement.

Photo: Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports