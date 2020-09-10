Odell Beckham Jr’s girlfriend Lauren Wood gets in on funny rumor

Odell Beckham Jr. has seen his name all over headlines for an unexpected reason heading into Week 1, but the star wide receiver is taking it in stride. So is his girlfriend.

An Instagram model known as Slim Danger went on the “No Jumper” podcast this week and claimed she had an unusual sexual encounter with Beckham. She says Beckham likes when women defecate on him, which of course sent the internet into a frenzy. Beckham appeared to issue a response on Instagram when he shared a post about remaining focused “no matter what shxts thrown my way.”

Beckham’s girlfriend, Lauren Wood, also got in on the fun. She and Beckham had a funny exchange, which was captured by Egotastic Sports:

Odell Beckham Jr's girlfriend Lauren Wood had some fun with the wild rumor about OBJ (via @EgotasticSports) pic.twitter.com/LDAVhhRXBS — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) September 10, 2020

This isn’t the first time a rumor that started online has raised a bunch of questions for OBJ. He’s used to being a hot topic in the gossip world, and it’s nice to see his girlfriend taking it in stride as well.