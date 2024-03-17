Odell Beckham Jr linked to prominent AFC team after Ravens release

After beginning his NFL career with the Giants, Odell Beckham Jr. might just end up playing for the other New York team.

Rich Cimini of ESPN reported Sunday that the multi-time All-Pro receiver Beckham is a name to “keep an eye on” for the New York Jets. Cimini also mentions fellow veteran Mike Williams as a wideout who will visit with the Jets in the coming week.

Beckham, now 31, was just released by the Baltimore Ravens several days ago. He is very obviously over the hill at this point but still had a decent bit role for the Ravens last season with 35 catches for 565 yards and three TDs in 14 games.

The Jets links are something of déjà vu for Beckham, who came very close to signing with them last offseason before ultimately choosing Baltimore. He has a known fan in Jets QB Aaron Rodgers and may still make sense with receivers Randall Cobb, Corey Davis, and (likely) Allen Lazard out of the picture in New York.