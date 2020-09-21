Odell Beckham Jr. sends thoughtful note about rash of injuries across NFL

Sunday was one of the worst injury days for the NFL in recent memory, as numerous star players went down with ailments ranging from minor to season-ending. Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. was among those who took note of just how bad it was.

Beckham sent a thoughtful note on Twitter to all the players who were injured on Sunday.

My prayers are up for all of my brothers that went down today. May god place his healing hand of grace upon yall! Hate to see it! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 20, 2020

Beckham missed the majority of the 2017 season with the New York Giants after breaking his ankle. He also played through a significant injury for the majority of 2019 and has been banged up at other points, so he knows how frustrating it can be.

Giants star running back Saquon Barkley and San Francisco 49ers pass-rusher Nick Bosa are believed to have suffered torn ACLs, which will keep them out for the rest of the year. The list below shows how many players went down, and it does not include Christian McCaffrey. The Carolina Panthers will have an MRI on Monday to determined the severity of his ankle injury.

A look at players that have left today’s game due to an injury and are out for the day. 16 and counting…. pic.twitter.com/eHQnoolYI8 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 20, 2020

Many are wondering if the lack of preseason games has led to more significant injuries early on. Of course, plenty of people argue that the preseason games themselves lead to unnecessary injuries. The 49ers had another theory about what may have caused their players to get hurt.