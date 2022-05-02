Officials reach decision in Adrian Peterson domestic violence case

Los Angeles officials have made a decision regarding the Adrian Peterson case.

Peterson was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence on Feb. 13 in Los Angeles, which was the day of the Super Bowl. Peterson and his wife were on an airplane that had left the gate but had to turn around due to a verbal and physical altercation between the running back and his wife. Peterson was kicked off the plane due to the incident and taken into custody, where he was initially charged.

But officials have changed their minds on the case.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office sent the case to the LA City Attorney. The city attorney declined to criminally charge Peterson in the matter, TMZ Sports reported on Monday.

Peterson agreed to complete 20 sessions of domestic violence and alcohol counseling within the next 6 months, according to TMZ Sports.

Peterson ended up avoiding misdemeanor charges.

The resolution to this case is a big deal for Peterson, whose NFL career may not be over yet. The 37-year-old played in four games last season, rushing for 98 yards and two touchdowns. He played in one game for Seattle and three for Tennessee.