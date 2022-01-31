 Skip to main content
Did officials miss Joe Mixon fumble in overtime?

January 30, 2022
by Larry Brown

Joe Mixon leaves a ball

Did Joe Mixon fumble the ball in overtime of the AFC Championship Game on Sunday? Andy Reid thought so.

Mixon’s Cincinnati Bengals had a 2nd-and-3 in overtime with the game tied at 24. Mixon took a handoff and rushed to the left for a first down. He fell to the turf at Arrowhead Stadium after losing his footing and went to the ground.

Rather than keep going because he was untouched, Mixon gave up the ball. The Chiefs casually picked up the ball, but Cincinnati maintained possession.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid wanted the officials to review the play since there are no coach challenges in overtime. Reid was told by the refs that no fumble was called because Mixon gave himself up.

CBS’ TV team and announcers completely ignored the matter. On the following play, Tony Romo suggested Reid could challenge over an illegal formation by the Bengals before later correcting himself and noting they couldn’t challenge in OT, so they weren’t exactly on the ball with both plays.

What do you think, did Mixon give himself up in that situation or not? The call helped the Bengals win 27-24 a few plays later on a winning kick by Evan McPherson.

