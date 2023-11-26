Ohio State AD Gene Smith got into it with Michigan staffer on sideline

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith got heated Saturday during his team’s heavyweight contest against Michigan.

Smith was seen getting into it with a Michigan staffer midway through the third quarter at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The Michigan staffer appeared to be keeping spectators behind a designated line to prevent anyone from getting too close to the field.

In the clip, the Buckeyes athletic director was seen spelling out his name to the staffer and demanding the Michigan personnel give his name in return.

“G-E-N-E. Smith. What’s yours? What the f–k is yours? What the f–k is your name? I’m behind the yellow line,” said Smith (profanity edited by LBS).

Ohio State AD Gene Smith gets into it with a sideline official after Buckeyes touchdown Then a Michigan staffer swiped at my phone. pic.twitter.com/KHx77zp5cI — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) November 25, 2023

The scene captured by Outkick’s Trey Wallace took place following the third-quarter Ohio State touchdown that eventually tied the game up at 17.

The Michigan staffer appeared to just be doing his job. But given that Smith was in enemy territory, it’s not hard to see how the hostile environment played a part in the Ohio State official having a short fuse.

Smith may have had a bad time at Ann Arbor. But nobody was more bummed out about Michigan beating Ohio State than Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day.