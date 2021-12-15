OJ Simpson is now ‘a completely free man’

OJ Simpson was released from prison on Oct. 1, 2017, but it wasn’t until two weeks ago that the Hall of Fame running back officially became a free man.

Nevada State Police spokeswoman Kim Yoko Smith told Ken Ritter of The Associated Press on Tuesday that Simpson was discharged from parole on Dec. 1. The 74-year-old was originally supposed to be on parole until Sept. 29, 2022, but he was discharged several months early due to good behavior.

“Mr. Simpson is a completely free man now,” Malcolm LaVergne, Simpson’s Las Vegas attorney, said.

Simpson has been living in a gated community in Las Vegas since his release from prison. He served nine years for armed robbery and kidnapping stemming from a confrontation with two sports collectibles dealers at a Vegas casino hotel in 2007. Simpson argued that he only wanted to retrieve memorabilia that was stolen from him years ago after he was acquitted in the double murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman.

Simpson has made some public appearances at sporting events since he was released in 2017. He has also been very vocal in sharing his sports takes on social media.

Despite all the legal trouble he has had, the former Buffalo Bills star still has plenty of money coming his way.

Photo: Jason Bean/USA TODAY NETWORK