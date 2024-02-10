OJ Simpson undergoing treatment for cancer

Retired NFL running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer, OJ Simpson, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy in Las Vegas, reports Miami’s Local 10 News.

It’s unclear if this is related to the cancer battle the 76-year-old Simpson previously revealed in May of last year.

Shortly after word spread of the prostate cancer diagnosis, Simpsons posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, shutting down rumors that he’s currently in Hospice care.

“Hospice? Hospice? You talking about hospice? No, I’m not in any hospice, I don’t know who put that out there,” Simpson said. “Whoever put that out there, it’s like the Donald (Trump) say: can’t trust the media. In any event, I’m hosting a ton of friends for the Super Bowl here in Las Vegas. All is well. Take care, have a good Super Bowl Weekend.”

After winning the Heisman Trophy as a star at USC in 1968, Simpson went on to have a legendary career with the Buffalo Bills and later became a movie and television star.

In 1994, Simpson was charged in the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman but was acquitted in 1995 after a lengthy trial. He was later found civilly liable for the deaths of both.

In 2007, Simpson was arrested again, this time on charges of armed robbery and later sentenced to 33 years in prison. He was released on parole after serving nine years.