Olivia Culpo has tribute to ‘hot boyfriend’ Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo showed her appreciation for Christian McCaffrey via Instagram on Wednesday.

Culpo is a model and active on social media. She regularly posts to her Instagram Stories, which is where she paid tribute to him. Culpo posted a photo of the Carolina Panthers running back and captioned it “hot boyfriend appreciation story.”

Olivia Culpo shows appreciation on Instagram for her "hot boyfriend" Christian McCaffrey pic.twitter.com/fnFcmDusYV — Larry Brown Sports (@larrybrownsport) September 24, 2021

That’s pretty nice.

Culpo, 29, is a beauty queen and won Miss Rhode Island, Miss USA and later Miss Universe. She is familiar to sports fans for all the relationships she has had with athletes.

In 2012, Culpo was seen hanging out with Ryan Lochte. In 2015, she dated Tim Tebow until reportedly dumping him. Next she was on-and-off with former New England Patriots receiver Danny Amendola.

Since about 2019, Culpo has dated McCaffrey. They have been together at least two years, and Culpo is very clearly “hot” for the Panthers star.