Thursday, May 26, 2022

Report: Other teams have shown interest in Colin Kaepernick

May 26, 2022
by Grey Papke
The Las Vegas Raiders surprised many when they brought in Colin Kaepernick for a workout this week, but they apparently were not the only team looking to do so.

At least two other teams had shown interest in Kaepernick before he worked out for the Raiders, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. The identity of those teams is not known at this time, though either could still target Kaepernick after his workout with Las Vegas.

Kaepernick’s workout with the Raiders apparently went well, though he has not yet signed with the team. If he doesn’t, it is possible that his successful workout will earn him a second look from one of these other reportedly interested teams.

While we don’t know the teams that took a look at Kaepernick, we do know of one that he was linked to several times earlier in the offseason.

