Thursday, May 26, 2022

Raiders have real interest in signing Colin Kaepernick?

May 26, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Colin Kaepernick had his first workout with an NFL team in years on Wednesday, and it sounds like it went well for the free agent quarterback.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Las Vegas Raiders were impressed with Kaepernick. Rapoport also said the “door is open” for the 34-year-old the sign with the team.

Kaepernick recently announced that he wants to play in the NFL again. He had previously insisted he was worthy of being a starter, but it seems like he is open to backup jobs now. If he signs with the Raiders, he would be competing for a reserve role behind Derek Carr. Las Vegas also has Jarrett Stidham and Nick Mullens.

Kaepernick’s camp reached out to at least one other team about a workout, but it is unclear if the interest is mutual.

It has been nearly six years since Kaepernick last played in an NFL game. He went 1-10 as the starter for the San Francisco 49ers back in 2016, which was his last year in the league.

