Report: Packers’ brass not in agreement over Will Fuller trade

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller has been one of the biggest names on the trade market heading into Tuesday afternoon’s deadline, and there have been multiple reports that the Green Bay Packers are interested. A deal is starting to sound unlikely, however.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports that there has been disagreement among the Packers’ front office about whether or not acquiring a top wide receiver as a potential rental would be worthwhile.

I’m told the Green Bay Packers have discussed trading for Texans' receiver Will Fuller. However, there's been a disagreement in Green Bay at the highest levels of the organization over whether or not adding an elite receiver in the short term would be worth the spend. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 3, 2020

Fuller is set to become a free agent after the season, so price could be an issue for Green Bay. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, no deal between the Packers and Texans is imminent because Houston wants a “very high pick, maybe even a second-rounder” for Fuller.

The Texans are 1-6 and nowhere near playoff contention, so it makes sense that they are taking calls on one of their best offensive players. Fuller himself sent a funny tweet on Tuesday as the deadline approached.

Fuller has 31 catches for 490 yards and five touchdowns in seven games this season. His biggest issue in the past has been health, but the 26-year-old is on pace to set career highs across the board if he can avoid a significant injury.